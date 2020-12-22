Lumson's long-standing commitment to sustainability, has taken an important step forward with the introduction of PCR glass.

This is another piece added to the wide range of items that already fall within the parameters of sustainability, and demonstrates Lumson's responsibility to researching the most ethically and economically sustainable processes and solutions.

The new portfolio will have a PCR glass percentage of 20-25% (in accordance with the European Glass Container Federation) to ensure extreme brilliance.

The products made with PCR glass will maintain the same high quality standards as those traditional and can be customized with all the decorations and accessories available in the catalog, for a complete service made by Lumson.



Lumson aims to offer 90% of its glass bottles in PCR glass versions by spring 2021.