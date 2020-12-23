Fogg Filler, a market leader in the design and manufacture of rotary filling systems for the liquids industry, has created new sealed doors for a safer rinsing environment.

When rinsing bottles, many companies must use harsh chemicals to reach proper sanitization levels. Fogg has created air-tight doors that keep the fumes from these harsh chemicals enclosed and away from employees. These doors have screw locks, instead of the magnets that come on standard doors, (pictured on the left) for a more secure hold. This package comes with a stainless-steel lockable switch that will release the fumes safely before releasing door to be opened to ensure the operator's safety.

This enclosure system is used for Fogg's new ESL and Ultrazone 04 applications. A retrofit may be possible.

Fogg continues to improve technology and provide the highest level of reliability for your production lines.