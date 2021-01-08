Cardbox Packaging has received a jury award of Carton Austria Award for Manner Mini Mix box. This innovative piece of confectionery packaging is a teamwork of both of its Austrian plants.

The jury award was given to the Manner Mini Mix gift box, which was made by Cardbox Packaging Wolfsberg and also by Metsä Board as the cardboard manufacturer. As well, the construction was designed at Cardbox Packaging Pinkafeld.

Upon opening the large colorful cube, you are invited to try Manner mini-delicates four characters of flavors: neapolitan, strawberry, nougat, and milk. Further elaborate packaging turns into a board game of Easter animals, so there is no longer the rule of not playing with your food.

Being noticed on shelves requires unusual ideas, which was the task for the company's R&D center in Pinkafeld. One version unfolds into a bowl and invites the customer to serve as a snack. In a second version, a board game unfolds. Thinking of social life is important in these times. Therefore sitting together at the table, spending a sociable evening playing together and enjoying the chocolate variations from Manner sounds like a perfect idea. This pop -up box leaves nothing to be desired.

The team from Cardbox Packaging Wolfsberg brought the packaging into perfection by flawless output at the plant using professional skills. The colorful cube full of small figures with four different flavors seems to be the perfect sweet gift.