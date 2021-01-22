Kivnon, a provider mobile robotics solutions, announced three new models of autonomous vehicles: the K03 Twister, the K50 Pallet Truck and the K55 Pallet Stacker, capable of circulating around the environment using magnetic guidance or mapping navigation based on SLAM technology.

The new K03 Twister is a rotational mobile platform with dimensions of 700 x 500 x 280 mm, making it the smallest AGV of Kivnon mobile robot portfolio. With a load capacity of up to 400 kg, this vehicle has a rotational lifting platform that allows it to rotate itself while maintaining the absolute position of the load. Due to its small size and maneuverability, this mobile robot facilitates the design of more compact and flexible solutions, as well as the optimization of intralogistics processes, in order to reduce operating times.

The new Forklift mobile robots autonomously transport palletized loads of up 1,000 kg and lift heights of up to 1 m. The new K50 Pallet Truck and the new K55 Pallet Stacker have the ability to move in both directions of travel and are equipped with lifting forks to transport and handle loads vertically and horizontally. Both products have been specially designed for the optimization of processes and tasks within a warehouse.

The three new models reflect the manufacturer’s new design line, with new shapes and new colors, which mark the beginning of the new look of the future mobile robots (AGVs/AMRs) from Kivnon.

Kivnon says its products are characterized by their robustness, safety, precision and high quality, and that they have been designed to create a pleasant, simple to install and intuitive work experience.

Visit mobilerobots.kivnon.com for more information.