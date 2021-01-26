Demand for the round corrugated box has been increasing as a packing material of choice due to its cost-effectiveness and sustainable packaging solutions, according to a new report from Fact.MR. The report finds that demand for round corrugated box is likely to grow in tandem with growth in the number of e-commerce sites. Further, rising scope of application in the packaging of gifts, cosmetic, food, garments and healthcare products will possibly be one of the key factors influencing the development of round corrugated box market.

The round corrugated box market is likely to witness a significant growth in the coming years, owing to shifting consumer preferences toward new and unique designs along with flexibility to protect various types of products. In addition, emerging trends of digital printing in corrugated applications that offer the ability to personalize the unboxing experience have driven small- and mid-size brands to attract sales and excitement on social media. This, in turn, is expected to accelerate the growth of round corrugated box market. Further, increasing use of round corrugated box for primary as well as secondary packaging in different end-use industries may complement the market expansion.

