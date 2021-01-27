Marken-Imaje introduced FB655 ink, an alcohol-based and virtually odor-free ink that provides code definition with clear contours and no smudging, irrespective of the printed material such as cardboard packs, aluminum lids, PET, PE, or PP, rigid plastics and some metals. It can be used to print easy-to-read Datamatrix or QR codes and works with all Markem-Imaje’s continuous inkjet printers.

“Our new FB655 ink helps manufacturers meet food safety, health and environmental standards, while also meeting efficiency and cost control objectives,” says Vincent Millot, product-marketing manager of consumables at Markem-Imaje.

Products must be coded with variable data such as best-before-expiry dates, lot numbers and ingredients. According to the company, existing continuous inkjet coding (CIJ) inks typically come with a strong smell, which can be problematic for workers and alter the sensory perception of content within the coded packages.

The associated additive consumption with FB655 ink is 50% lower than traditionally used inks and does not require the installation of a pressurization kit or the use of compressed air. The company says it meets all existing regulations and directives governing packaging.

Visit www.markem-imaje.com for more information.