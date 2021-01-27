White Castle is introducing a brand-new look for its retail packaging. The company began rolling out the new design on select packages in October. By the end of March, all retail packages will sport the new look, which features a consumer-approved contemporary design with clean lines and bold colors to create consistency across the portfolio of products. The new design also appeals to customers' sense of taste with a dominant image of a single slider.

"This package refresh proclaims 'tasty,' and we love the fact that it coincides with our 100th birthday," says Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. "For a family-owned business spanning four generations, we're always looking for new ways to respond to our customers' preferences and satisfy their crave."

White Castle says it has been thoughtful and consumer-focused in its approach to the packaging change. In 2019, the company began to explore packaging design elements that matter most to consumers: benefits, brand identity and taste appeal. Working with a food packaging and branding company, White Castle then redesigned the boxes for its frozen sliders, introducing the tagline, "Easy to heat, fun to eat."

White Castle launched its retail division in 1987, and its retail product line-up currently includes five slider varieties in a range of package sizes.

