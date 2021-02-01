TerraCycle officially launched its Loop program in Canada, operating in the country as Loop CIRC. The initiative has been designed to address the issue of waste at its source by providing consumers a circular reuse platform while encouraging manufacturers to own and take responsibility for their packaging in the long term. With the launch, Canada joins the U.S., the UK and France where Loop is present.

The program has partnered with grocer Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) as its retail partner. Initially rolling out to residents in most of Ontario, customers can shop for a wide variety of food and household products in refillable packaging, such as ice cream, sauces, snacks, pet food and toothpaste from some of the country's most popular brands, including Loblaw's President's Choice.

"The fact is that there's too much plastic waste in our environment. We are part of the problem and must be part of the solution," says Galen Weston, executive chairman, Loblaw Companies Limited. "We are actively reducing plastic waste in hundreds of ways in our business today through better processes, new materials, and packaging design. Loop is one of the most innovative opportunities as we work with them to make it easier for consumers to be part of the solution."

Loop consumers shop for products in durable packaging that is reused until the end of its life. When ordering through www.loopstore.ca and maboutiqueloop.ca, consumers pay a deposit on each package which is fully refundable when it is returned. Packages are shipped using Loop Canada's exclusive logistics provider, FedEx, which uses route optimization to help ensure efficient customer deliveries. After use, consumers simply place the empty containers back into the Loop Tote, and then return the tote by either scheduling a free pickup online or dropping it off at one of the more than 500 participating FedEx retail locations in Ontario. Loop sorts and professionally cleans the packaging and tote bag to stringent health and safety standards so products can then be replenished as needed, creating a convenient, zero waste shopping system.

Among the brands joining there program were Kraft Heinz Canada. "Our iconic Heinz ketchup glass bottle has always been available in a recyclable glass bottle, but now it's reusable, too, thanks to our partnership with Loop," says Bruno Keller, president, Kraft Heinz Canada. "We know protecting our planet requires collective action, so we are proud to be taking this practical step to make sustainable options easier for Canadians. The Loop partnership is part of our broader sustainability goal to make 100 per cent of our packaging recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025."

Organic breakfast cereal and snack food company Nature's Path announced its expanded partnership with Loop. The company says it will offer its Pumpkin Flax Granola through Loop in reusable jars and has plans to eventually increase its available product line. The company first joined Loop as one of its founding partners when the platform launched in New York City in May of 2019.

"We were honored to be one of the first companies, and the first organic food producer, to join Loop on its journey of reducing global waste. As a Canadian company, we are even more excited to expand our partnership with Loop as it takes its first step towards reducing waste here in Canada," says Jyoti Stephens, VP mission and strategy for Nature's Path.



Toronto-based Open Farm announced its partnership with Loop as the first-ever pet food participant.

"Sustainability is at the core of everything we do at Open Farm, as we continue our commitment to raise the bar when it comes to feeding our pets and caring for our planet," says Isaac Langleben, co-founder and CEO of Open Farm. "Joining the Loop Store has been an important step in continuing to pioneer ways to reduce our environmental impact; it's the perfect way to offer consumers a waste-free option. We believe Canadians are ready for lowering their package-waste footprint, and we are excited to be able to continue to extend our mission to more consumers."

Other brands participating in Loop Canada include Häagen-Dazs and Hershey Canada.

Visit www.loopstore.ca, www.kraftheinzcompany.com, www.naturespath.com and www.openfarmet.com for more information.