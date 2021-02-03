Angry Orchard announced the launch of Angry Orchard Peach Mango and Angry Orchard Strawberry, two new hard fruit ciders made with real fruit.

Available nationwide in newly designed, colorful cans, Angry Orchard's fruit ciders combine bittersweet apples with peaches, mangos and strawberries for a juicy, naturally sweet cider with a balanced finish at 5% ABV. The company says that fruit ciders are the fastest growing style within the cider category, accounting for 86% of growth in 20201.

"At the Orchard, we're always exploring new ingredient combinations and cider making techniques to continuously evolve our offerings across the Cider House and our national portfolio, too," says Ryan Burk, head cider maker at Angry Orchard. "Using a complex blend of traditional cider making apples as our foundation, we've found the addition of vibrant fruits like peaches and mangos can bring some subtle tart notes into the fold for a bright, really flavorful and easy to drink cider. It's a careful mix that allows all of the fruit in our new styles of cider to shine."

In addition to the launch of fruit cider, Angry Orchard will also unveil new packaging graphics to the brand's national cider portfolio beginning this month. Enhancing the iconic tree and reinforcing the Orchard setting, new graphics will offer stronger brand presence on-shelf allowing drinkers to find Angry Orchard faster when shopping. The brand also recently released a new advertising campaign: "Sw**t." Dramatizing a world phobic of sweetness, Angry Orchard's two new spots celebrate the brand's natural sweet taste drinkers love and look to reframe that sweetness as a good thing.

Angry Orchard's new fruit ciders are available now nationwide in six-pack 12-oz cans as well as 1-6oz and 24-oz single-serve cans, with prices varying by market.

Visit www.angryorchard.com for more information.

1 Source: IRI MULO + Conv; L52WE 01/03/2021