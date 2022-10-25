Angry Orchard is launching limited-edition mini kegs for Halloween containing Albany Post, a semi-sweet cider that boasts a refreshing aroma of fresh apple and raw honey. Albany Post will bring a taste of the Orchard to drinkers across the country in this mini keg for the first time.

"Fall is our favorite time of year at Angry Orchard, and we never miss an opportunity to celebrate Halloween in a big way," said Joe Gaynor, Cider Maker for Angry Orchard. "In between picking and pressing apples, we're welcoming guests from around the world to enjoy our ciders here at the Orchard this month. Our first-ever mini keg allows us to extend that experience to folks across the country, while also having some fun for one of my favorite cider-drinking holidays, Halloween."

Angry Orchard's Halloween mini kegs will be available for home delivery via VinoShipper ($75 with free nationwide shipping). Albany Post is also available on tap or in 750ml bottles at Angry Orchard's Cider House in Walden.