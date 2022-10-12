Chamberlain Coffee , the leading coffee lifestyle brand and brainchild of Emma Chamberlain , announced today the launch of their Sweet Otter Cake Batter Blend, which will be available for a limited time only on the brand's website. The cake batter-flavored blend releases in celebration of the coffee brand's second anniversary, following their expansive relaunch in 2020 where the brand went from one coffee blend to over 20 and unveiled a rebrand.

Available in whole bean and ground, this USDA organic, medium roast blend features creamy tasting notes of vanilla and buttercream frosting throughout with a 4/5 caffeine strength. With flavored blends being top-sellers for Chamberlain Coffee, adding Cake Batter to the lineup was a perfect fit for the brand to celebrate this milestone. Earlier this year, Chamberlain Coffee expanded their line of products with the launch of two flavored blends - Witty Fox Hazelnut and Fluffy Lamb Vanilla , followed by the launch of their Sneaky Bat Pumpkin Spice Blend last month as a nod to fall and Halloween.

"We're so grateful for the amazing two years we've had thus far at Chamberlain Coffee," said Chamberlain Coffee CEO Christopher Gallant. "We wanted to create a fun flavor to show appreciation for our customers and are thrilled to celebrate our second anniversary together!"

Since the brand's inception in 2020, Chamberlain Coffee has built up a cult-following that has propelled the brand's sales. The brand offers a variety of lifestyle products (from branded merchandise to custom coffee accessories) and several different coffee blends (available in single-serve bags and whole and ground beans) to help tap new audiences and appeal to the masses.

"I have always loved cake batter flavored everything, so developing this flavor was extra fun. I love experimenting with playful flavors, and I'm excited to continue to develop more," said Chamberlain Coffee founder Emma Chamberlain. "Creating Chamberlain Coffee has been such a dream of mine and our gratitude to our customers is beyond words. We hope they love the new blend!"

In addition to Chamberlain Coffee's unprecedented product growth, the brand has also seen success through retail expansion and brand partnerships. The product has recently launched in LA hot-spot Erewhon, national grocer Sprouts and digital delivery market Gopuff — while releasing a steady cadence of product collaborations with brands like Levi's, OffLimits Cereal, Nutpods, and most recently Swoon, to create a Matcha Lemonade.