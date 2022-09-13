Budweiser is releasing special red and gold packaging donning the FIFA World Cup Trophy across the United States from September 12 through the end of the year.

Each bottle and can has a QR code, linking to a special Budweiser FIFA World Cup website where consumers will have the opportunity to access content, including the chance to score prizes and enter to win the experience of a lifetime: a trip to the FIFA World Cup Finals game.

How Consumers Enter Sweeps

Consumers can enter for a chance to win an all-expense paid trip to the FIFA World Cup™ by heading over to us.budwesier.com/fwc22 for a chance to win* Consumers can also access exclusive FIFA World Cup content by scanning the QR code on the Budweiser limited edition cans or bottles.

The sweepstakes will be open for consumers to enter from September 1 – September 30.

Once the sweepstakes closes, consumers can still use the QR code on Budweiser limited edition cans or bottles to access exclusive FIFA World Cup content.