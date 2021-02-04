Food Safety Exchange (FSX), a global food safety information and events platform for all involved in the food manufacturing industry, announced a call for wide-ranging educational material and engagement from expert forward thinkers. FSX is a collaborative resourcethat has arranged educational events and brought together a pool of knowledge on a range of topics relevant to the food safety industry. These include guides, educational videos, podcasts and webinars dealing with areas such as food safety measures, regulations and standards, transparency, and the many issues that span research & development, production, packaging and logistics.

“FSX provides food manufacturers with a repository of free market intelligence, collated from expert contributors around the world, including content provided through our strategic partnerships with companies such as BRCGS, TÜV Nord and Transparency-One,” saysBjoern Matz, marketing manager, Food Safety Exchange. “This helps them to further their knowledge about meeting compliance demands, maximizing uptime and ensuring product quality.”

The FSX information platform includes library of resources that were downloaded some 4,000 times during 2020. Content is available in English, German, Spanish, French and Simplified Chinese.

Visit www.foodsafetyexchange.com for more information.