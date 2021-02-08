Tom's of Maine announced that its Natural Strength deodorants is switching to 100% plastic-free packaging. The aluminum-free deodorant will be offered exclusively in paper packaging. The company adds that it’s also adding a Sensitive offering made with hemp seed oil and natural fragrances to be sold exclusively at Target. The company expects the transition to start reducing its plastic waste by more than 60 tons this year alone.

"We are so excited to announce the launch of 100% plastic-free packaging for our Natural Strength Deodorant line," says Esi Seng, general manager at Tom's of Maine. "It demonstrates the bold actions we take so people can choose Tom's and help protect planet Earth and create a better world. Tom's of Maine brings the best of science and best of nature together to develop amazing personal care products designed to take care of you, our communities and our planet."

Last year, the company introduced a recyclable toothpaste tube, and it says that all of its full-size toothpaste products will use the recyclable tube by the end of 2021. Its natural bar soaps will also move to 100% recyclable paper packaging this year.

