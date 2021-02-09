IFCO SYSTEMS (IFCO), an operator of reusable plastic containers (RPCs) for fresh food packaging, and Walmart announced the completion of a multi-year business agreement that will expand the retailer’s use of IFCO RPCs and make IFCO Walmart’s exclusive RPC packaging provider for select fresh fruits and vegetables distributed in the U.S.

“IFCO and Walmart share the goal of an efficient, sustainable fresh food supply chain that helps nourish millions of Americans and billions of consumers worldwide,” says Dan Martin, outgoing president of IFCO North America. “This agreement is a win for IFCO, a win for Walmart, a win for the environment and a win for millions of grocery shoppers across America.”

Under the seven-year agreement, IFCO and Walmart will build upon their collaboration, launched in 1998, where Walmart suppliers will deliver their produce to Walmart locations using IFCO RPCs. Each RPC will be retrieved after each use and cleaned, washed, sanitized and wrapped before being used again.

