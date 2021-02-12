Metal packaging corporation Tecnocap announced it is publishing its first Sustainability Report in order to disclose its economic, social and environmental performance in the most transparent way.

“Metal packaging represents itself an icon of the circular economy because it’s infinitely recyclable without a loss of quality,” says Michelangelo Morlicchio, CEO of Tecnocap Group. “Furthermore, Tecnocap’s organizational culture has always been orientated — since the company’s foundation — to the constant search for innovative solutions, able to align and integrate sustainability and growth.”

The Sustainability Report is prepared in accordance with the Sustainability Reporting Standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standard “Core.”

The Sustainability Report is divided into sections, each of which deals with a crucial topic for Tecnocap and its stakeholders. Besides the presentation of the group and its business, the report also concerns the sustainability strategy, the responsible governance and the objectives in terms of reducing environmental impacts by 2030, in conformity with ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) criteria and with the 17 SDGs – Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

The Sustainability Report includes the results of two LCA studies: the first, carried out in Tecnocap headquarters in Cava de’ Tirreni (Salerno, Italy) regarded metal closures, whereas the second Study was made in Lecco, the facility involved in the making of aluminum bottles and aerosol cans, both certified by the EPD international program.

Visit https://www.tecnocapclosures.com/sustainability-metal-packaging/ for more information.