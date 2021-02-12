Beer importer Paulaner USA announced that it is adding Tsingtao to its portfolio. Under this agreement, Paulaner becomes the exclusive U.S. importer of the Chinese beer.

Effective April 2, 2021, the Tsingtao portfolio includes its Classic Lager, Pure Draft and 0.0 styles. The portfolio will be available in all 50 states.

“We are excited by the opportunity to add the premium brands of Tsingtao to the Paulaner USA team,” says Steve Hauser president and CEO of Paulaner USA. “We believe that we can offer the brands the support and strategies necessary to expand their business beyond its traditional Asian restaurant base.”

Paulaner USA says it is in the process of developing its plans for the business in anticipation of the transition from the current importer on April 2. As those plans develop, the company will provide additional relevant details.

Visit http://paulanerhpusa.com for more information.