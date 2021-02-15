Greif, Inc., a global industrial packaging products and services provider, announced it is implementing price increases on certain paperboard and containerboard products. A $50 per ton price increase for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard (URB), a $70 per ton price increase on recycled and semi-chemical medium and a $60 per ton increase on recycled linerboard will be effective with shipments on and after Mar. 4, 2021. These price increases are reportedly in response to robust demand for the company’s containerboard and paperboard products, as well as continued cost pressures in production and transportation.

