NestFresh, a provider of sustainable, local, humane and natural eggs, announced seasonal Spring 2021 packaging. The bright design is meant to appeal to consumers’ attraction to the warmer season and to celebrate a lighter state of mind. It is also meant to draw renewed attention to eggs. NestFresh’s seasonal packaging is scheduled to hit retailer shelves in late March, and it will be available while supplies last.

NestFresh says that brands need to be able to adapt as consumer needs change at a pace quicker than ever before. As a result, winning at the retail level requires brands to strengthen their agility and find new ways to prove their relevance. The brand cites McKinsey research that shows agile businesses are 1.5 times more likely to outperform competitors on both financial and nonfinancial performance metrics, with frontline sales staff demonstrating 30% higher productivity.

“Today, technology allows for short run package design, which presents a unique opportunity for a specialty egg manufacturer like NestFresh,” says Sotheary Hom, marketing manager for NestFresh. “By dialing into consumer sentiment, which tends to be lighter, more hopeful and brighter in the Spring season, we hope to attract new consumers to the brand, helping high protein shoppers and families understand just how good a Non-GMO Project Verified, free range egg can taste.”

Visit https://nestfresh.com/ for more information.