LINDAL Group, a developer of aerosol dispensing products, and Alternative Packaging Solutions (APS) announced miniMist — a reusable dispensing system which is applied onto a screw-top container. To use the product the consumer twists the top of the dispenser which compresses a spring and preloads an internal chamber. The product is then dispensed when the top button is depressed which causes the spring to be released. Once empty, miniMist can be refilled by unscrewing the dispenser and replenishing the product in the container. As a result, miniMist can be used as either a one-time or a refillable product.

miniMist has been developed by APS and will be industrialized by LINDAL to bring this multicomponent device to market. Alex Piagnarelli, sales director of LINDAL North America says, “We are very pleased to work on this project alongside APS. This provides another example of LINDAL working closely with our supply partners to bring an innovative product to life.”

The companies say that miniMist is designed to spray pure products without propellants and to offer a consistent and refined particle distribution. miniMist is noticeably quiet when the product is dispensed, and it can be used in both an upright and upside-down bottle position. The bottle is customizable for multiple different configurations that can vary in shape, size and materials used.

As the container is not pressurized, costs of filling, product testing, storage and shipping are reduced. miniMist is reportedly suitable for traditional aerosol applications as well as e-commerce channels and refill models that encourage repeat purchase from consumers.

Brad Barron, chief innovation officer of APS says, “I am excited to forge our partnership with LINDAL to bring miniMist to market. Consumers now have the benefits of continuous spray without the complexity of a pressurized package. We believe that miniMist’s sustainability benefits, improved user experience and simplified supply chain will transform the industry.”

Low cavitation tooling is currently being developed to produce market quality samples that will be available later in the year.

