Designed for water-based inkjet on-demand printing, Ashland’s coater-ready Purekote 29100 primer series offers a range of high gloss, matte and satin finishes for the label, packaging and graphic arts markets.

“As digital print continues to proliferate into the traditional printing space, water-based inkjet technology has made significant strides in performance and economics versus other digital platforms and has the highest projected growth rate within the next five years,” says Catherine Heckman, business unit director, laminating adhesives and coatings, Ashland. “Joining Ashland’s UV and electrophotographic inkjet product lines, Purekote 29100 series is a strong complement to our digital primer portfolio.”

Purekote 29100 water-based inkjet satin, Purekote 29101 water-based inkjet matte and Purekote 29102 water-based inkjet gloss are formulated to provide excellent ink fixation, immediate primer cure and water resistance, and they are compatible with a wide variety of paper and film substrates.

