BASF has introduced ACRONAL 3727 X, a water-based pressure sensitive adhesive for filmic labels designed for extreme clarity. The reported high transparency, good cohesion and water whitening resistance makes the adhesive a candidate for clear on clear labels. The company adds that it has good immediate tack and high peel strength on low surface energy materials allowing, at the same time, for early repositionability.

Product highlights include:

Extreme clarity

Blush resistance

Permanent PSA

Early repositionability properties

Excellent adhesion on LSE substrates

Clean label converting

APEO-free ACRONAL 3727 X is available in North American markets.

Visit https://dispersions-resins-products.basf.us/products/acronal-3727-x for more information.