PepsiCo announced the launch of Neon Zebra, a new line of non-alcoholic cocktail mixers aimed at portraying a vibrant personality while offering a shortcut to great-tasting-cocktails. The company describes the mixers as “a modern alternative to complicated cocktail recipes or large format cocktail mixers.” The mixers come in a 7.5-oz mini-can, and are made with real juice and no artificial sweeteners. The non-alcoholic cocktail mixers come in four flavors: Margarita Mix, Strawberry Daiquiri Mix, Mojito Mix and Whiskey Sour Mix.

PepsiCo says it is entering the growing cocktail mixers category at a time when today’s homebound consumers are looking for easy-to-make cocktails.

“With at-home cocktail consumption on the rise, we saw an opportunity to build and disrupt this fast-growing category with a product that meets consumers' needs for convenience — to cut out time and mess without compromising on quality and taste,” says Emily Silver, VP of innovation and capabilities, PepsiCo Beverages North America. “Neon Zebra adds a new level of personality in the cocktail mixer category with its bold flavors and colors and easy-to-use, recyclable mini-can format. We’re thrilled with this new venture and all of the opportunities to come in the mixology category.”

PepsiCo is launching Neon Zebra in more sustainable packaging by using recyclable aluminum cans and paperboard 6-packs. Beginning in March, Neon Zebra will start rolling out nationwide across retail and online stores for an MSRP of $6.99-$7.99 for six 7.5 FL-oz cans.

