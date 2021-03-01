The Glass Packaging Institute (GPI) announced the resurgence of its Clear Choice Awards in 2021. The Clear Choice Awards recognizes the contributions that glass makes to the image, success and recyclability of a variety of packaging products.

The 2021 Clear Choice Awards are open to all North American glass container manufacturers and their customers. Products introduced between January 2019 and January 2021 may be entered for an award in one of eight categories: Food; Non-Alcoholic Beverages; Wine; Spirits; Beer, Cider & Flavored Alcoholic Beverages; Cosmetics, Fragrances & Pharmaceutical; Sustainability and Innovation. The decision to include entries from 2019 and 2020 was designed to ensure that products produced during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic are able to receive recognition. See all the submission guidelines and enter by April 1, 2021: https://www.gpi.org/2021-clear-choice-awards.

An independent panel of leaders from the food and beverage media and industry, lifestyle editors and contributors, and design and packaging professionals will judge each submission on four criteria: innovation, package design, shelf impact, and how well the package tells the story of the brand or product.

Since 1989, the Clear Choice Awards has honored consumer product goods (CPG) manufacturers who find unique ways to use glass packaging to tell the story of their brand, create glass packaging designs that stand out on the shelf, and demonstrate novel glass packaging looks.

“GPI is thrilled to revive the Clear Choice Awards in 2021,” says Scott DeFife, president of GPI. “After careful consideration of past awards, we decided to fine-tune entry categories to reflect new packaging trends, including an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, two aspects that are vitally important to a responsible glass product. Glass bottles and jars are a sustainable and healthy choice that delivers on taste and premium appeal. We look forward to seeing this year’s submissions and to celebrating the beauty of glass packaging.”

The 2021 Clear Choice Awards winners will be announced in fall 2021. Award winners will also be showcased in a variety of digital and print media. Submit your entry here: https://www.gpi.org/2021-clear-choice-awards.

Entries for the 2021 Clear Choice Awards are also eligible for the People’s Choice Glass Awards, which will be decided on by the general public via social media. Details will be made available at a later date.