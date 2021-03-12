Berlin Packaging, a global packaging supplier, announced the acquisition of Roma International, a supplier of bottles, jars and closures for high-end cosmetics and personal care products.

Founded in 1965, Roma International began as a supplier of nail polish bottles, later expanding its offering to include containers and closures for perfumes, skincare, aromatherapy and other personal care products.

Berlin Packaging says this is its twelfth acquisition in Europe since 2016 and confirms its commitment to offering packaging solutions in all segments of the market throughout Europe.

"Targeted acquisitions, like Roma International, ultimately help us to grow faster organically in Europe,” says Bill Hayes, CEO and president of Berlin Packaging. "We are excited to expand our capabilities in the cosmetics and personal care space and utilize Roma International’s capabilities in these verticals across our group."

