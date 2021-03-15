Solidus Solutions announced the acquisition of GMP Partitions, a producer of partitions and inserts in the Netherlands. The company says acquisition signifies a strategic investment to further integrate and broaden the product portfolio of the leading producer of sustainable fiber-based board and packaging solutions for food & beverage, consumer goods and industrial applications.

GMP Partitions supplies partitions and inserts to European end markets like beer, spirits and glassware. All partitions and inserts are produced from solid board due to the strength characteristics and logistical advantages. Richard Sas will continue as GM of GMP Partitions.

“We will continue to optimize our service to customers, offer a broader portfolio of sustainable board and packaging products and strengthen our leading position in the solid board industry in Europe,” says Dieter Bergner, CEO of Solidus Solutions.

Visit www.solidus-solutions.com for more information.