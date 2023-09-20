Solidus, a leader in innovative fiber-based packaging solutions in Europe, has appointed Jesse Rep as Head of Sustainability to accelerate the company’s leadership in sustainability and circular solutions.

The appointment coincides with the launch of the company’s first sustainability report, which details Solidus’ long-standing commitment to transforming renewable resources into circular packaging applications.

With almost 150 years of experience in board manufacturing, sustainability has always been central to Solidus’ purpose. Jesse’s appointment demonstrates Solidus’ ambitions to lead on sustainability and circularity in the packaging industry.

With more than 15 years of experience, Jesse joins from Stora Enso, a provider of fiber-based products in packaging, biomaterials and wood construction, where he was Director of Sustainability, and previously worked for the renewable forestry and packaging company UPM. As Head of Sustainability, Jesse will strengthen the strategic direction of Solidus.

Solidus launched its first Sustainability Report to highlight the company’s achievements, recent investments and future goals. The report highlights Solidus’ investment of approximately €11M across its converting plants in the Netherlands, Spain and the UK since January 2023, for a new line of innovative retail and food service packaging under the name Futurline®. This includes MAP (Modified Atmosphere Packaging) trays, Punnets and Skin packaging.

All products are made from solid board, reduce at least 80 percent of the plastic content versus other packaging products, have a significantly lower carbon footprint and are fully recyclable at end-of-life. In the report, Solidus also highlights its €5.6 million investment to reduce COD (Chemical Oxygen Demand) emissions at two of its mills in Bad Nieuweschans (NL) and Coevorden (NL). By installing anaerobic reactors, the business has removed 85 percent of COD at these locations.

Solidus’ immediate sustainability goals are focused on strengthening its climate roadmap. The company is also a member of 4Evergreen, which is a cross-industry alliance that aims for a 90 percent recycling rate for fiber-based packaging by 2030. With respect to that, over 90 percent of Solidus’ fiber raw material is recycled paper and reused for the production of packaging materials.

Rienk Jan van der Kooi, CEO of Solidus, says: “Our growth model is centered on developments that are driven by promoting a circular and sustainable economy. The renewable fibers we use in our products can be recycled more than 25 times. We decarbonize our mills, invest in solar energy, replace natural gas with biogas and generate energy from processed wastewater. We increasingly will focus on innovations that deliver several benefits for our customers through packaging waste reduction, reduced carbon footprint, circularity of paper fibers as well as optimal product protection, and extended shelf lives. Jesse’s appointment and our first sustainability report are testimony to our ambitions.”

Jesse Rep, Head of Sustainability, says: “As a leader in converting recycled paper-based products into a full range of circular packaging and solid board applications, Solidus has an important role to support customers’ transition to more sustainable packaging solutions – solutions that are demanded by both EU regulatory targets and consumer desire for more circular packaging materials. I am therefore proud to join the Solidus family and excited to have the opportunity to further build on this legacy at a time when packaging circularity and sustainability are a priority for our customers, consumers and regulators.”

Download the full report here.