Syntegon Technology’s new portfolio bundles solutions for small and micro batch applications under the name Versynta. The new, modular small batch solution Versynta FFP is an individually configurable machine with an integratable isolator for filling aseptic and highly potent liquid active ingredients.

Versynta FFP stands for Flexible Filling Platform. The platform is based on pre-developed and tested modules that can be flexibly combined. Versynta FFP reportedly processes up to 3,600 containers per hour and comes with 100% in-process control.

The company says that the Versynta FFP can be easily converted to different container types such as vials, syringes and cartridges as well as different filling systems, including single-use solutions. Instead of entire modules, only format parts need to be replaced, which have also been kept to a minimum. In addition, the platform offers the possibility of vacuum-free high-potent vial processing. The Pharma Handling Unit, a four-axis robot developed by Syntegon, allows for safe and gentle transport. It transfers the containers from one station to the next without glass-to-glass contact. The laminar flow-optimized design ensures that the airflow can reach the containers and flow around them without obstruction ("first air supply").

Versynta FFP is suitable for filling both aseptic and highly potent products with short cycle times. Pressure and zone concepts can be flexibly adapted.

Visit www.syntegon.com/technologies/small-batch/flexible-filling-platform for more information.