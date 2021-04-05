Eyewear brand Ace & Tate launched premium hydrogel daily Contacts. The lenses come in the world's slimmest lens sleeve, designed for sustainability and hygiene.

The Contacts' lens sleeves are 1mm thick — eight times thinner than standard packs — and are manufactured using 80% less raw plastic material. The plastic pack container is 100% recycled, created from old lens production molds and is 100% recyclable after use. Ace & Tate says the launch is part of its circular sustainability ambitions, with a key goal being to produce a completely circular pair of glasses.

The lens sleeves have been designed using Smart Touch technology, for simpler and more hygienic handling. Upon opening, the outer lens surface always faces up, eliminating the need to touch the inner lens surface. Using these sleeves reportedly makes the user three times less likely to transfer bacteria and debris into their eye than with standard sleeves.

Ace & Tate's Contacts are premium hydrogel dailies that utilize Smart Fit technology to orient the lens and biomimetic material to lock in moisture and a 'Centraform' edge design for comfort and minimal eyelid disruption. Ace & Tate is also releasing eye drops to complement the lenses and as part of its new eye care program.

