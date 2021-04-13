PMI KYOTO Packaging Systems has developed a high-speed, end-of-line bar packaging system for products like candy, frozen ice cream sandwiches and granola bars.

Combining PMI KYOTO’s cartoning technology with the robotics and high-speed collation experience of its parent company, Kyoto Seisakusho Co., Ltd., the system can handle a variety of bar products — from a flow-wrapper discharge all the way through cartoning and case packing. A single controller operates the entire system, thereby ensuring seamless operation and high performance.

The system starts by solving a common issue of product orientation as wrapped bars discharge out of a flow wrapper. Depending on the speed of the wrapper, bars can be too close or too far apart. However, PMI KYOTO utilizes smart control conveyors to eliminate this issue and properly space products for collation. From there, a high-speed, smart turret feeder helps rotate the products 90 degrees to prepare for carton loading.

Once bars are properly oriented, a high-speed delta robot will then load bars into a carton infeed conveyor. The typical picking pattern is three bars at a time, as the gentle and accurate pick-and-place action of the robots ensures products remain safe.

Cartoning is handled via PMI KYOTO’s all-servo, high-speed horizontal cartoner. And flexibility is built-in, as easy change features offer users the ability to either load single or multiple bars into a carton. Changeovers are straightforward too — with the touch of a button on the HMI and simple, no-tool carton pockets. Additional features include an accurate rotary carton placer with pre-break, articulating product buckets and pusher heads for gentle loading, efficient flap closing and sealing via a Nordson gluing system, and Allen-Bradley ControlLogix PLC and HMI.

The bar line is completed with a PMI KYOTO servo-driven case packer, which is available in multiple configurations. Users can choose from a universal model, which can handle multiple case sizes and styles, or a dedicated side-load or wrap-around design. All PMI KYOTO case packers also have a powered case magazine, case forming with pre-break and adjustable spindles for quick changeovers.

Visit pmikyoto.com for more information.