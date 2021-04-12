Tray sealing specialist Proseal has launched a new feature to enable customers to achieve increased sealing capacity within their existing equipment. The new GT-Max system, which can be retrofitted to all Proseal GT0, GT1 and GT2 s and e models, has been seen to increase production speed by up to 25%. The enhancement is incorporated within the machine’s existing footprint, retaining each tray sealing machine’s already compact dimensions, while allowing companies to further boost speeds and throughput without altering or extending the existing line layout. The Max system is compatible with all seal cycle types including Skin Deep. Customers are able to utilize all their existing tool formats as well as a range of new Max formats developed for the system.