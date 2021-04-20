Businesses selling on Amazon Marketplace can now use the ready-to-go, pre-certified Bag-in-Box design and avoid the costly and time-consuming testing, at a specialized ISTA-certified laboratory to gain FFP certification, according to Smurfit Kappa.

Bag-in-Box is part of Smurfit Kappa's eBottle portfolio and offers packaging solutions for transporting liquids, such as juices and wine, to be sold online. It’s able to protect the product during transit and its shape allows for optimal logistical efficiency and handling. Bag-in- Box uses on average 75% less plastic than rigid plastic packaging and has easy to separate materials, therefore guaranteeing high recycling rates.