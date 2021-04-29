Airnov Healthcare Packaging, a creator of controlled atmosphere packaging, announced products that allow manufacturers of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products to optimize their product development cycles through a series of oxygen protection and simulation solutions: Oxynov Barrier Bottles and Pharmakeep.

Oxynov barrier bottles utilize extrusion-blow-molding (EBM) technology, creating a 6-layer bottle with ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH) that offers the highest barrier to oxygen and moisture available on the market within this packaging category, according to the company. Further, the rigid bottles do not shrink when using oxygen absorbers.

Pharmakeep is a two-in-one oxygen and moisture absorber, available in drop-in canisters and packets. It helps to simplify the protection process and offers a fast way of absorbing oxygen inside the headspace of the packaging versus iron oxygen absorbers, according to the company. Oxygen concentrations are reduced from 20.8% to less than 0.01%, avoiding the use of nitrogen flushing.

Airnov also offers a global evaluation tool for oxygen protection through its Stablus predictive simulator. Stablus helps to reduce time spent on product development in relation to the selection of appropriate protective solutions.

"We are encouraging our customers to evaluate oxygen protection with Stablus at start of their product development projects to help optimize oxygen protection, taking into account the key criteria of a drug product such as moisture content, packaging performance, and climatic conditions, shelf life,” says Stephane Rault, oxygen absorber product manager at Airnov.

Airnov’s Oxynov barrier bottles and Phamakeep oxygen absorbers are available in different specifications.

Visit www.airnov-healthcare.com for more information.