The topic of child-resistant packaging is becoming increasingly important. Packaging must also meet the special needs of the aging population.

With Rieke’s latest innovation, Child Resistant Caps, manufacturers and distributors of Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical products can contribute to protecting future generations from accidental access to harmful products while advancing their own sustainability goals.

Children are curious by nature and want to explore the world around them. Many products that are stored in cupboards, such as vitamins, medications or even cleaning chemicals, can easily get into the hands of minors, posing a danger with the potential of accidental access of harmful products. This is why several regulations in North America now call for the use of child-resistant closures for packaging, especially for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. According to a study conducted by The Insight Partners, a leading international market research company, the market for child-resistant closures is expected to grow from USD 2.41 billion in 2022 to USD 3.44 billion by 2028.

Less plastic, more sustainability

Rieke has expanded its range of child-resistant caps and closures to protect future generations while working toward achieving global sustainability targets. “Our new two-piece push and turn Child Resistant Caps Range features our innovative patent-pending interlocking inner/outer cap design – to ensure convenience for seniors and an added level of difficulty for children to open,” explains Ron Kieras, Director of New Product Development – Closures at Rieke. Rieke has also defined ambitious sustainability goals for itself. And it was with these key factors in mind that the new Child Resistant Caps –available in 53mm and 63mm diameters– were designed with less plastic, reducing its carbon footprint without compromising on quality, durability or functional performance. The caps are also available with a post-consumer recycled (PCR) inner cap option which delivers an even more sustainable solution.

“Our Child Resistant Caps are compatible with both PET and HDPE bottle materials, fitting CMA standard 53-400 and 63-400 neck finishes. This is the perfect solution for manufacturers and distributors of nutraceutical products, including nutritional supplements,” confirms Kieras. Pictorial instructions on the cap clearly illustrate how to open and close it, making it ideal for international use.