The move aims to provide their customers in the label sector with the opportunity to diversify into the shrink sleeve market, with the added reassurance that they are buying from a leading global print finishing brand with 65 years experience.

Previously forming part of Enprom’s equipment portfolio, the modular range covers seaming, doctoring and cutting solutions. ABG acquired the Spanish converting equipment manufacturer in 2019, to use the acquisition to strengthen and expand their offerings in web-based processing, and provide opportunities to enter into new market segments. Having spent 18 months research and training alongside Enprom, ABG is now in a position to rebrand the shrink sleeve products as part of their finishing range. All products come with the benefit of ABG’s extensive global service and support and are built with connectivity and automation at the forefront.

Within ABG’s shrink sleeve seaming offering, the shrink sleeve RS, RST, and RS2T are designed to meet the high productivity demands of the labelling market. They are based on ABG’s patented Smart Wheel innovation: a motorized roller solvent application system providing high seaming reliability. These solutions create added value to the labelling market by improving productivity, increasing efficiency, improving product quality, reducing operating costs, and reducing waste.

The shrink sleeve DR is ABG’s bidirectional doctoring machine. The DR provides label and flexible packaging manufacturers with two working modes. For shrink sleeves, by verifying the correct seaming of the sleeve tube by air balloon validation system with electronic detection; and for the flexible packaging market, through the inspection, control, and doctor of reels up to 400 mm web widths.

Lastly, ABG’s cutting machine options include the shrink sleeve IC, providing transversal cutting for formats, transversal pre-cutting for formats or reels and rewinding. The movement of the rollers and the cut are electronically synchronized, which optimizes movement and improves productivity.