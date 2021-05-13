The new model, which is designed in the MULTIVAC Hygienic Design, is aimed at food processing companies, and it is particularly suitable for the automated packaging of sausage, ham, bacon, fresh meat, fish and cheese in film pouches. The new B 425 will also be appreciated by cost-conscious companies, who are looking for a higher product throughput when packing small products, since the 1,300 mm long sealing bar makes it possible to load many products. In many cases more products per shift can be packed on the B 425 than on the larger and supposedly higher-output chamber belt machines. The new B 425 therefore offers an outstanding price-to-performance ratio when packaging smaller food products in film pouches. Another benefit of its compact design is the small space requirement of the machine, and this means that it can even be used in small production environments.

As with all chamber belt machines from MULTIVAC, the new model is also very impressive in its high level of production output and pack quality - even at maximum loading in non-stop mode. The proven de-sign for minimising the volume of air to be evacuated ensures that a higher cycle output is achieved. The optional sealing height adjustment, which can be performed without tools, makes it easy to adjust the seal-ing height to the particular product.

An additional feature of the B 425 is its high level of machine availabil-ity. Intelligent solutions in the detail of the machine also ensure that its reliability is increased. The roller shear cutting before the chamber en-sures that a smooth packaging process is achieved, even with film pouches that are very long. It is also possible as an option to sever the pouch neck by means of an automatic cutting unit. The patented MUL-TIVAC suction system ensures, that the pouch trim is also removed reli-ably from the chamber. Reject packs and lengthy production downtime are things of the past with the B 425. If a MULTIVAC SE 335 shrink tank or SE 120 shrink tunnel together with a TE 135 or TE 120 drying tunnel are added, the B 425 can be expanded into a highly efficient shrink packaging line.