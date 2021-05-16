A brand's eco-friendly practices rank as the top feature influencing consumers' brand choice. That, according to a Conference Board survey of 30,000 consumers worldwide, has prompted Design Resource Center (DRC), a Chicago-based brand strategy and design consultancy to launch a new sustainability initiative this week, aiming to make an impact in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry.

The initiative, named Responsible Design, has become part of DRC’s capabilities and is designed to help brands seeking to make a difference and guide them on their sustainable packaging journey. The launch comes after DRC noticed a change in behavior, with consumers investing in brands focusing on the people and planet, as well as major retailers developing comprehensive sustainability strategies. “While DRC has always had an eye toward finding sustainable solutions, we realize that more is needed. That’s why we are expanding our mission, strengthening our commitment to being responsible designers and helping to drive much-needed change,” said DRC Partner, Chuck Bokar.

“Many companies want to do the right thing, but they don’t know where to start, or they don’t have the internal resources to devote to it. That’s where DRC can help,” said DRC Founding Partner, John Norman. “We not only look at how a package design’s visual and verbal language communicates sustainability, but we’re making strategic recommendations around packaging size, substrates, reusability, the supply chain and other aspects of the packaging that can make it more eco-friendly.”

The DRC team observed that consumers are increasingly aware of the effect their actions have on the planet, with terms like sustainability, zero-waste, ethical sourcing and carbon footprint now part of the common vernacular. People are looking for- and expecting - companies and brands to make a difference and drive change.

DRC is looking to lead this change by expanding their mission, committing to environmental consciousness and mindful packaging. Their package design process will now factor in eco-initiatives for brands who are needing assistance and resources to achieve their sustainability goals. The company has identified simple, intermediate and complex sustainability principles they apply to each project, sharing a range of insights for their clients to consider. “Sustainability initiatives are always a moving target. We are not trying to change the world overnight, but we want to lead the charge by helping brands become part of the solution. It’s the responsible thing to do,” adds Norman.