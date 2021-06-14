Fact-based and data-driven, the mission is to increase understanding, challenge myths, and help readers make the right everyday choices while covering paperboard and packaging in a wider context.

When talking about sustainability themes like deforestation, climate change, recycling, and greenwashing are crucial topics that deserve attention. In the era of information overload, corporations have to find ways to democratize sustainability information, making it more accessible and understandable. Metsä Board decided to tackle this in a new way.

‘Sustainability Unfolded’ addresses these complex issues in an unconventional way for the industrial B2B-sector. The editorial platform is designed to make the subject matter engaging and easy to digest with intriguing headlines and content that people will want to explore further,” states Marjo Halonen, VP Communications at Metsä Board.

“Sustainability is a multifaceted topic with many aspects and misconceptions to tackle. We hope that this initiative will lead to a better understanding of these topics and provide people with the necessary information to make the right, conscious and sustainable choices,” says Anne Uusitalo, Sustainability Director at Metsä Board.

The ‘Sustainability Unfolded’ platform features a collection of editorial articles accompanied by interviews with various professionals and influencers -- a diverse group who are sharing their viewpoints and insights, and bringing new perspectives to these important topics.