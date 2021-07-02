Toppan Printing, a provider of communication, security, packaging, décor materials, and electronics solutions, announced that it has changed its English company name from Toppan Printing Co., Ltd. to Toppan Inc. following a resolution passed at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 29. A statement from the company says the evolution of its brand represents Toppan’s expansion beyond its traditional markets both in terms of business fields and geographical footprint.



“Toppan has a rich history of wide-ranging business based on cutting-edge printing technologies. This has enabled us to diversify into multiple sectors transcending the traditional boundaries of the printing industry and to expand into global markets on various fronts,” saysHideharu Maro, Toppan’s president & representative director. “Based on a key concept of ‘Digital & Sustainable Transformation,’ we now intend to further drive the Toppan brand globally as one representing a group providing multifaceted, end-to-end solutions to customers in all kinds of sectors and to the many different challenges faced by global society.”

Visit www.toppan.com/en for more information.