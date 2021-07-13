Cannabis as a commodified industry has definitely outgrown its dime-bag days, we’ve long said goodbye to weed handed off in a plastic baggie or swaddled in saran wrap. Legalized states have mandated regulations on protective packaging to enforce child resistance (CR), accessibility for those with dexterity limitations and, most importantly, preservation of the cannabis product inside.

Courtesy of Valerie Anselme and Calyx Containers

Calyx Containers believes that premium products deserve premium packaging, and that’s what the company's square lid technology aims to provide for dispensaries and consumers across the U.S. and Canada. Calyx lids are designed to offer an airtight closure made possible by a two-shot secondary injection mold to create a gasket. The gasket, seen as the white lining inside the lid, allows a secure seal to prevent moisture loss and to regulate humidity levels. While dry cannabis is not necessarily an indicator of low-quality bud, brittle cannabis is a common symptom of air exposure. On the other hand, humidity levels should be at around 65%, as excessively moist cannabis can lead to mold. The same idea applies for infused edibles.

This lid design was created to standardize and improve the cannabis consumption experience. As the industry evolves and expands, cannabis professionals want to change the stigma that still surrounds this plant. Unfortunately, in the past, a negative cannabis experience was kind of seen as a rite of passage. Whether it was smoking dirty bud or getting too high off of an unknown dosage of edibles, buying cannabis was sometimes like playing roulette for those without a trustworthy source. As cultivators and dispensaries work to provide lab-tested, premium products, the packaging standard should evolve in parallel. To understand why a protective seal is so important, one must understand what parts of the cannabis plant need this intentional technology.

Courtesy of Valerie Anselme and Calyx Containers

Cannabis buds are covered in sticky little hair-like crystals called trichomes. These trichomes house the cannabinoids, THC and CBD that contribute to the respective psychoactive and medicinal properties. Preserving these trichomes plays a major part in creating a positive consumer experience, and isn’t that the main goal of the cannabis industry? Protective seals are crucial because consistency is key for those that use cannabis as medicine. Cannabis is unique because it’s not a pill that can withstand heat and air exposure. It’s a plant and should be treated as such. While it’s natural for plant quality to decrease over time, the elements should not affect the potency of a patients’ medicine. Cannabis packaging is meant to combat this inevitability and prolong preservation.

Courtesy of Valerie Anselme and Calyx Containers

The Calyx lid is also designed to be water-resistant, odor-proof and infinitely resealable. In designing this lid, Calyx’s goal was to be conscientious of the consumers’ ritualistic needs. Cannabis enthusiasts seek certain terpenes for their desired effect. Terpenes are the aromatic oils natural to all plants, not just cannabis. They are responsible for a multitude of medicinal properties such as anti-inflammation, pain relief, antibacterial capabilities and more. The seal keeps those essential terpenes fresh and pungent, but only once the lid is opened. Otherwise, the sealed container is smell-proof for discretion. Unfortunately, not everyone is a fan of the cannabis scent, therefore, the Calyx lid is optimized so consumers don’t have to — quite literally — air out their business.

Resealability is also a key feature of the Calyx lid. The Calyx tube, which features a hinge to keep the lid attached, was designed for consumers who don’t want to smoke an entire joint in one sitting. The company says the airtight feature is a game changer with pre-rolls, as consumers can pop their half-smoked joint back in the tube and seal it. The absence of oxygen inside the tube will kill the joint’s flame and preserve it for when the consumer is ready to smoke the remainder of it. Consumers can smoke the amount they want, when they want to. That experience is a huge differentiator from how cannabis was consumed in the past.

Courtesy of Valerie Anselme and Calyx Containers

The Calyx cap was designed to have other unique facets beyond its gasket seal technology. One example being that its lids are stackable with other containers of the same size. The top of the lids feature a protruding mold that is a perfect fit for the indent at the bottom of any Calyx container. This design was meant to work in parallel with the trays and inserts to streamline inventory management, as well as to address the pain points of dispensaries and distributors. In addition to the Calyx seal technology, the caps demonstrate a harmonious relationship with other containers in the product family.

The Calyx lid is one example of how packaging needs to address evolving cannabis industry needs. All sectors of this industry are tasked with revolutionizing the archaic and historically illicit culture of cannabis consumption. With the surge of new states adapting legalization policies on marijuana, design innovation has the opportunity to change how the world views this incredible plant. With high hopes for the future of this industry, Calyx Containers hopes to close the chapter on plastic baggies and provide customers with the cannabis experience they deserve.