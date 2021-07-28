Baralan, a consolidated player in primary packaging for the cosmetics and beauty industries, introduced DEA — which stands for Developing the Evolution of Airless — a new series of products composed of glass airless containers designed for several applications. Unlike other airless systems, DEA has no internal plastic container, making it the first airless system in which the filled product is directly in contact with its glass container.

As a more sustainable solution, the DEA series represents a new philosophy of primary packaging in glass, using fewer components and significantly reducing the amount of overall materials, resulting in a lighter and more functional packaging that still offers impact to brands with a new level of user experience. In addition, its airless nature helps better preserve the integrity of the product ingredients, is suitable for different usages and is extremely versatile in application.

DEA features high-quality glass packaging that provides further aesthetic appeal. Moreover, glass is known to be notably more compatible with formulas. The DEA series is available in two versions: classic and premium, both of which allow for the possibility of single-use or refillable solutions of the glass container. A unique concept, the refillable version allows for convenient replacements of the glass container to promote the re-usability of components. The ability to also quickly and practically separate components provides new opportunities to improve product lifecycle — embracing sustainability and eco-consciousness in packaging.

DEA is available in three nominal capacities: 15ml, 30ml and 50ml. Its standard GPI 18/400 neck finish, combined with the airless system, is compatible with a vast range of pumps. This allows for increased modularity for different sets, as well as high levels of product personalization. In each version, the transparent glass allows for the filled product’s color to remain visible for an authentic appeal. However, the style of this series also provides advantages regarding customization through various decoration techniques.

The innovative DEA series has been developed through an equally innovative manufacturing process, significantly reducing energy consumption for a more sustainable approach. Another feature of this new solution is the ability to eliminate lubricant use, which is due to the unprecedented smoothness of the piston inside the glass container.

Thanks to Baralan’s dedicated teams of quality and research professionals, it has been possible to achieve such an innovation. The exploration of this new solution opens the path to new product line opportunities that provide an evolution of primary packaging in glass — and airless packaging in general – to drive and shape the future of beauty.

