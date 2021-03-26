Quadpack announced that its Regula Airless collection has incorporated a new format which features a refillable mechanism that allows easy removal and insertion of a new refill.

The QLine innovation is a snap-on ring that allows brands and fillers to insert the removable inner component in the pack after filling through a safe and convenient system that protects the formula. Its eco-design encourages consumers to reuse the product since the inner part can be easily disassembled through a thread system. In order to boost recyclability, Regula Airless Refill has a free-metal pump.

The pack has the same size as Regula Airless, allowing customers to adopt the refill version easily. Regula Airless Refill is available in 15 ml, 30 ml and 50 ml versions, and it is made in Europe.

