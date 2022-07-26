FASTEN, an IBG (Innovative Beauty Group) company and a leading global beauty solutions provider, has introduced its REfill REuse REpeat, a sustainable, refillable cosmetic jar system ideal for cream skincare and makeup products.

FASTEN’s REfill REuse REpeat jar is made entirely of one material, recycled polypropylene (PP). All parts are fully recyclable, which ensures a circular economy aims to repurpose waste as a resource for manufacturing new products and materials. The concept comprises a lightweight, open outer jar base in conjunction with an ultra-light, thermoformed refill cup. The refill is inserted inside the base with one click and removed just as easily. To distinguish between creams, differing colors can be used for the refill cup.

Importantly, the open structure of the jar base not only shows consumers which cream refill they are using visually but also reduces the material needed for the jar. This reusable jar design can save up to 80 percent on material usage compared to conventional 50 ml jars.

FASTEN designed its REfill REuse REpeat jar to be 70 percent lighter than comparable standard cream jars, and the refill units were made stackable. The result is a drastic increase in space consolidation and substantial reduction in shipping weight. Combined, these factors lead to a significantly reduced supply chain CO2 footprint.

The concept is made even more sustainable by replacing ink with debossing, eliminating the use of glue and utilizing fast-growing elephant grass in the cardboard box that houses the jar.

IBG, a division of Albea Group, is comprised of Orchard Custom Beauty and FASTEN and serves several dynamic mass and prestige beauty brands. The company applies its industry expertise to support its customers with innovative and responsible custom and turnkey solutions that include design, sourcing, formula development, bespoke packaging and accessories for color cosmetics, skin care, personal care, home care, hair care, and gifts with purchase.

“At FASTEN we pride ourselves on consistently bringing forward-thinking innovations to our customers with an unwavering focus on reducing environmental impact,” said Ilja Zutt, managing director of FASTEN. “Our REfill REuse REpeat jar is just that – a unique packaging concept created to satisfy all aspects of sustainability from its reduced material usage, refillable design and full recyclability.”