Expresco Foods, a leading producer of protein meal and snack solutions, is eager to announce the launch of its new frozen skewer line. The new protein line will marry consumer demand for quality protein and whole breast muscle chicken in a simple, ready-to-heat and serve format. The frozen line offers 21g of protein per 6-pack and is available in on-trend flavors Lemongrass Thai, Rotisserie Inspired and Piri Piri. The new products will be on shelves in major US grocery retailers for an SRP of $6.99 to $7.99 per 6-pack of skewers.

In 2020, the frozen aisle continued to see sales increases due to long shelf life and easy preparation. As more meals are being made and consumed at home, shoppers are looking to experiment and try new products. Frozen foods have been outperforming other temperature-zoned categories according to MeatingPlace.

“The Expresco line-up is regarded as a trusted grab-and-go solution for consumers looking to power up with a quick, high protein snack or ready-made meal,” shares Francis Cartier, marketing and new products director at Expresco Foods. “We’re eager to continue to meet consumer needs for frozen protein they can trust to be flavorful, solution-based, and high quality, be a meal solution for families. With our new line, we aim to close the gap between the need to have a quick meal, and the time it takes to prepare one.”