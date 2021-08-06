Strawberry Fields Organic Farm grows an extensive range of "inspirational vegetables and herbs". But, after 46 years of organic growing, they had struggled to find a supplier of compostable bags at an affordable price.

That was until they discovered the C BAG from flexible packaging and lidding films supplier KM Packaging and their partner Treetop Biopak.

It was with great enthusiasm that Pam Bowers of Strawberry Fields recently tweeted, "After years in the researching, they're here! So exciting! All Strawberry Fields lettuce as from tomorrow will go out in these bags."

The C BAG is from KM Packaging's C-Range of compostable bio-plastic packaging with similar properties and look and feel as conventional plastic.

It has proven to be perfect for packing the products grown by Strawberry Fields at their farm in the Lincolnshire Fens, 10 miles north of Boston at the foot of the Wolds.

“As well as not being able to source compostable bags at an affordable price, no one seemed to be able to supply on a wicket which is essential for our way of working. The C BAG was the ideal solution,” said Bowers. “Also, what we like about the bags is they immediately look different to their plastic counterparts so the customer is able to tell at a glance they are compostable.”

Watts Farm, Kent-based growers, packers, and distributors of fresh produce, is another satisfied KM customer who had been searching for some time for a cost-efficient compostable packaging solution. They chose the C BAG due to its lower cost and compostable qualities.

Both Watts Farm and Strawberry Fields wanted to replace existing packaging with a compostable alternative.

And Strawberry Fields was particularly concerned about GMO in some compostable packaging during their search for a supplier. They were also aware that the UK Soil Association requires organic-certified growers to use compostable packaging with no GMO.

So Strawberry Fields was delighted to discover that the C BAG from KM Packaging had been verified as compliant with the Soil Association Food & Drink standards. It is now being used to pack Strawberry Fields' Rainbow Chard, Red Oakleaf, Green Oakleaf, Romaine, Red Batavia, and Green Batavia lettuce.

The key features of the C BAG include:

Home compostable.

Guarantee non-GMO raw materials.

Meets the Soil Association Standard for packaging materials.

Excellent mechanical properties.

Very good impact and puncture resistance.

Excellent water resistance.

Suitable for manual and automatic bagging lines.

Good material perforation, keeping fruit and vegetable fresh.

Printable.

The bio-plastic C-Range products from KM Packaging have been developed in partnership with Treetop Biopak, specializing in providing innovative compostable packaging solutions.

Treetop owner Amir Gross said, "As growers of fresh produce, Strawberry Fields and Watts Farm are very conscious about the environment. They, therefore, sought a suitable compostable packaging solution. The C BAG is ideal for them; from plant to pack and then back to compost."

Customers can compost the bag at home, including any vegetable leftovers, which will accelerate the biodegradation process.