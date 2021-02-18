TIPA and PerfoTec have partnered to offer compostable packaging that reportedly extends the shelf-life of fresh produce, including fruit, vegetables and flowers, by as much as two times. The companies say that the laser microperforated compostable film provides retailers and suppliers with the ideal packaging qualities to reduce food waste, combat plastic pollution and cut carbon emissions.

TIPA’s compostable packaging performs like a conventional plastic but decomposes in compost back into the soil with no toxic residue, microplastics or other pollutants. Its packaging solutions are designed to seamlessly fit with industry machinery and manufacturing practices. PerfoTec’s patented High Precision Laser Technology facilitates longer shelf-life by adapting the permeability of food packaging.

