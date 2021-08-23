Click above logo for more podcasts Your browser does not support the audio element. Cultivating Sustainable Cannabis Packaging In this episode, we talk with Ron Basak-Smith, Co-Founder & CEO, and James Eichner, Co-Founder & CSO, of Sana Packaging — a sustainable packaging brand that designs and develops differentiated, sustainable and compliant cannabis packaging solutions for a circular economy by using 100% plant-based hemp plastic, 100% reclaimed ocean plastic and other sustainable materials.

Ron is a member of Colorado’s Recycle Colorado Council, Denver’s Cannabis Sustainability Work Group, and the Resource Innovation Institute’s Waste Management Work Group. He also sits on the National Cannabis Industry Association’s Packaging & Labeling Committee.

James is a founding member of the WeedWeek Council, sits on California Cannabis Coalition’s Environmental Committee, and has written educational pieces for HEMP Magazine, MG Retailer and more.

James Eichner and Ron Basak-Smith

“There’s actually a significantly higher willingness to pay for sustainable packaging in the cannabis industry versus other industries. Typically, you’ll find an industry like food and beverage is willing to pay between a 10-20 percent premiums for sustainable packaging. In cannabis, we’ve found that folks are willing to pay upwards of a 200-300 percent premium,” says Eichner.

Sana Packaging Ocean Tube

“Packaging is one of the best ways to differentiate yourself at the retail level, especially when you consider that you can’t pick up, touch or smell most products the way you can at a grocery store.”

