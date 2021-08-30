With this acquisition, Rollon is expanding its lineup of linear actuator modules and robotic transport units (RTUs), allowing for static loads of over 110,000 pounds and support for industrial robots up to and including the Fanuc M-2000.



“We’re very excited to add iMS to the Rollon team,” said Scott Spangler, Business President Rollon Americas. “With iMS technology and expertise, Rollon is even better positioned to serve the growing market for high-payload linear transfer and seventh-axis robotic systems with our engineered systems and products.”



In addition to their very high load capacities, these new linear modules and RTUs are easy to implement in automated environments across many industries. They feature a modular design for application-specific configurations and are designed for fast assembly.

Additional features include:

-Solid steel construction.

-Large servo-reducer driven rack and pinion drive systems for high positioning accuracy.

-Standard multi-axis configurations.

These new linear systems are engineered and manufactured in the USA, providing high-quality solutions with fast lead times to North and South America.