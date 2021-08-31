Dr. Sheffield's is a toothpaste brand made from an age-old recipe reminiscent of simpler times. In the mid-1870s, Dr. Washington W. Sheffield, a respected dentist from New London, Connecticut, invented a 'creme dentrifice' for his patients, replacing the unsavory powders of the time. He was the first to put toothpaste in a tube and that tube will now package its certified natural, fluoride-free Charcoal toothpaste in aluminum metal tubes.

"We researched a host of new packaging options, to find the one that matches our high standards of sustainability and quality. Our research determined that aluminum was the clearest choice versus other options like plastic, which often ends up in landfills or worse, in the oceans. As a result, we made a significant investment into modern automated packaging equipment to allow us to manufacture toothpaste packaged in aluminum tubes at high speeds," noted Jeffrey Davis, CEO of Sheffield Pharmaceuticals, makers of Dr. Sheffield's Naturals. "Although recyclable plastic tubes are certainly a more cost-effective option, plastic recycling has been a failure, and a recyclable plastic tube is less effective at preserving the quality of our product," Davis adds.

Aluminum is the most recycled metal on the planet; it creates a very robust package that preserves the original flavor and quality of the product almost indefinitely and, as opposed to plastic it can be recycled over and over with no degradation. It is estimated that over 75% of aluminum ever produced in the US is still in circulation. Aluminum is the most valuable item in the recycling bin, as opposed to plastic, which has no value.

The full line of Dr. Sheffield's Toothpaste are certified according to the strict standards of the Natural Products Association and contain no fluoride, GMOs, synthetic detergents or foaming agents, and no artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners. Dr. Sheffield's Naturals is certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny, signifying no animal testing at any stage of product development, and verified by the Non-GMO Project.