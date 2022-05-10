The demand for sustainable and 100% recyclable packaging is growing like never before, and this includes the premium spirits market. Smurfit Kappa recently developed a more sustainable paper tube packaging solution that allows the traditional paper tube to be 100% recyclable within normal consumer recycling schemes.

It is widely recognized that paper tube packaging, particularly in the drinks industry, offers many benefits such as on-shelf disruption. Now, this can all be achieved with recyclable packaging. The Smurfit Kappa Composites team recently completed a project for The Clydeside Distillery, which was the first fully branded, 100% recyclable drinks packaging solution that we have launched for the whisky market.

Premium Recyclable Packaging for the Clydeside Distillery

The Clydeside Distillery was the first dedicated Single Malt Whisky distillery in the city of Glasgow, for over 100 years. Smurfit Kappa has worked closely with its sister company, A Dewar Rattray, on many previous packaging projects so welcomed the opportunity to work with The Clydeside Distillery.

The distillery was in the process of launching its first single malt whisky, Stobcross, and needed the perfect premium drinks packaging solution. As the inaugural Single Malt from The Clydeside Distillery, Stobcross needed packaging which was high-quality, luxurious, and showcased its uniqueness. At the same time, The Clydeside Distillery wanted to ensure its packaging was sustainable, so the Eco-Tube was the perfect fit. When The Clydeside team first came to us, they wanted the traditional values of tube packaging including strength and shelf presence. The opportunity to have all this as a fully recyclable option was exactly what they were looking for.

The packaging for Stobcross was our first branded Eco-Tube launched to market. The finished result is a stylish tube that carefully protects the product and stands out on shelves and in stores. The Clydeside Distillery opted for a design that represents the maritime history of Glasgow, which truly reflects its brand and product. Stobcross is currently sold in The Clydeside Distillery shop and on their website, and the company is planning an international rollout over the coming months.

100% Recyclable Paper Tube Packaging

Smurfit Kappa Composites devised the Eco-Tube under the Smurfit Kappa Better Planet Packaging initiative. Previously, these manufacturers had to choose between the benefits that tube packaging can deliver or providing a sustainable solution. The Eco-Tube solves this dilemma, enabling the traditional composite tube to be 100% recyclable. This kind of packaging can be easily recycled using readily available consumer recycling schemes, such as local curbside pick-ups.

The paper-based tube performs in exactly the same way as traditional premium packaging solutions, with no compromising on strength or aesthetics.



